Advertisement

Help sought finding tractor/backhoe stolen in Douglas County

The tractor and backhoe the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported was stolen in the Johnson...
The tractor and backhoe the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported was stolen in the Johnson Lane area.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A tractor and backhoe was stolen this past weekend from the Johnson Lane area of northern Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding it.

It is a 1995 Caterpillar 416D taken on March 6 or March 7. The backhoe arm has “De Ja Vu” stenciled on it.

If anyone has information regarding the theft or whereabouts of this stolen equipment, call Investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-6206.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The stolen backhoe has De Ja Vu stenciled on the back.
The stolen backhoe has De Ja Vu stenciled on the back.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified
A Gardnerville man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 50.
Gardnerville man killed in three-vehicle crash near Zephyr Cove
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules

Latest News

FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Vaccination clinic for seniors Thursday in Reno
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 20 new cases, 61 recoveries
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
Recovery graphic
Recovery bill has $4.5B for Nevada cities, counties, schools