Help sought finding tractor/backhoe stolen in Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A tractor and backhoe was stolen this past weekend from the Johnson Lane area of northern Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding it.

It is a 1995 Caterpillar 416D taken on March 6 or March 7. The backhoe arm has “De Ja Vu” stenciled on it.

If anyone has information regarding the theft or whereabouts of this stolen equipment, call Investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-6206.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.