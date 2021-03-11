Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified
A Gardnerville man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 50.
Gardnerville man killed in three-vehicle crash near Zephyr Cove
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules

Latest News

Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que in south Reno
Restaurant anticipates soon to be 50% capacity limit
Boys and Girls Club of The Truckee Meadows.
Boys & Girls Club holds spring break for kids 6-18
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect