Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID vaccination

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID vaccine(KTNV)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak rolled up his sleeves Thursday to receive his COVID-19 vaccination.

The Governor is eligible due to his age and occupation. The Governor was also joined by frontline grocery store workers who are eligible under the “end to end essential Goods supply chain” category.

Sisolak spoke on the need to get hospitality workers vaccinated, to support Nevada’s economy. “I want to make las vegas and Nevada the safest place and the healthiest place for people to come to” said Sisolak. “If you’re having a convention, don’t go to Texas or Florida, come to Las Vegas,”

The Governor said the state is working to get more vaccine doses, with the demand still outpacing the supplies received from the federal government.

