Advertisement

Crawl Reno urging caution before hosting events again

October 2021 Zombie Crawl will likely be the next event.
October 2021 Zombie Crawl will likely be the next event.
KOLO(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:38 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the coronavirus numbers continue to improve states across the country have loosened restrictions. Texas opened businesses to 100% capacity and lifted its mask mandate Wednesday.

Crawl Reno said it’s too soon for the state to fully reopen. Organizer Ed Adkins said more needs to be done to protect Nevadans before it lifts the mask mandate and operate at a large scale.

He said in order for Crawl Reno to start putting events together again, the state should be operating near 100% capacity, service industry employees, and the majority of the adult population need to be vaccinated too.

“It’s not fair to say ‘hey lets open the doors to everybody, lets take our mask off’ and then expect for people to be put in danger and catch the coronavirus because it’s still out there.”

Crawl Reno cancelled the Leprechaun Crawl in 2020 because of the coronavirus shutdowns and have yet to host an event.

Adkins organizes seven to nine crawls a year and anticipates the October 2021 Zombie Crawl will likely be the next event.

Nevada will start operating at 50% capacity on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
Washoe County schools delayed Wednesday
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover

Latest News

TMCC has been designated as a Voter Friendly Campus for its efforts to engage students in the...
TMCC Voter Friendly Campus
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
Local organization planning to build affordable homes
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Butcher's Kitchen Char-B-Que in south Reno
Restaurant anticipates soon to be 50% capacity limit