Crawl Reno urging caution before hosting events again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the coronavirus numbers continue to improve states across the country have loosened restrictions. Texas opened businesses to 100% capacity and lifted its mask mandate Wednesday.

Crawl Reno said it’s too soon for the state to fully reopen. Organizer Ed Adkins said more needs to be done to protect Nevadans before it lifts the mask mandate and operate at a large scale.

He said in order for Crawl Reno to start putting events together again, the state should be operating near 100% capacity, service industry employees, and the majority of the adult population need to be vaccinated too.

“It’s not fair to say ‘hey lets open the doors to everybody, lets take our mask off’ and then expect for people to be put in danger and catch the coronavirus because it’s still out there.”

Crawl Reno cancelled the Leprechaun Crawl in 2020 because of the coronavirus shutdowns and have yet to host an event.

Adkins organizes seven to nine crawls a year and anticipates the October 2021 Zombie Crawl will likely be the next event.

Nevada will start operating at 50% capacity on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.