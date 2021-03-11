Boys & Girls Club holds spring break for kids 6-18

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows holds an all-day spring break program from March 15 to March 26 at five places across Northern Nevada. It goes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids and teens ages 6-18 can enjoy organized activities ranging from sports, arts-and-crafts, computers, STEM, and more. Youth and staff must wear masks and maintain social distancing while in the club facilities. Daily temperature checks will be required.

“We hope the community will take advantage of our spring break program,” CEO Mike Wurm said in a statement. “We are helping kids safely socialize, and we are giving parents the freedom to return to work knowing they have a safe, fun, and affordable place to send their kids. We’ve been successfully serving youth and teens throughout the entire pandemic, and we have the utmost confidence in our staff, policies, and procedures.”

No child will ever be turned away due to an inability to pay. Financial assistance is available. Interested parties can download a financial aid application from https://bgctm.org/.

It costs $40 per week for members, and non-members must pay an additional $20 annual membership fee. Cash and check are still acceptable forms of payment, however, in an effort to improve the customer experience and limit the number of people entering the facilities, the club has launched a new website allowing parents to register and pay for all programming online.

“We’ve created a better customer and community experience for our Club families,” said Marketing Director Colie Glenn. “The new BGCTM.org allows parents to register and pay for programming from the comfort of their home or right from their cell phones. The new website is easy-to-navigate, provides improved location information, and can be translated into Spanish with the click of a button.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Spring Break locations are Donald W. Reynolds Facility on 2680 East 9th St. Reno, Neil Road Youth Site on 3905 Neil Road Reno, Joe Mitchell Community Center in Lemmon Valley, Donald L. Carano Youth Center on 1090 Bresson Ave. Reno, NV, and the William N. Pennington Facility on 1300 Foster Drive, across from Reno High School.

For more information about the spring break program or club membership, call 775-3315437 or visit BGCTM.org.

