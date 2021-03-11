Birth control delivery service launches in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The only women-led, women-founded, and doctor-led birth control delivery company has officially launched in the Silver State.

Pandia Health gives women a one-stop solution for prescription birth control and access to reproductive healthcare. Pandia Health operates entirely online, offering automated birth control delivery and virtual doctor’s appointments/telehealth options.

Part of its mission is to eliminate the hassle of taking monthly trips to the pharmacy to pick up your birth control.

If you don’t already have a prescription, you’ll need to fill out a health form online, the doctors will review your chart and write a prescription that best suits your needs, and then it will be shipped to your address free of charge. The company will also automatically take care of your refills.

If you have an active prescription and want to work through Pandia Health, you’re asked to provide your current pharmacy or doctor’s information, and then they will ship your prescription and future refills to your door.

Doctors with Pandia Health say birth control is not only beneficial for preventing unwanted pregnancies. It can also help with acne, depression, asthma, headaches, arthritis, seizures, and more. Staff also says it’s not a one-size-fits-all, and that every woman has the option to choose how often their “time of the month” comes.

“I just want to make sure that anybody with a uterus that’s bleeding one week out of four weeks knows that that’s optional, and how amazing that will be to make that option for those who want to take advantage of it,” Dr. Sophia Yen, MD MPH, CEO and Co-Founder of Pandia Health said.

Pandia Health is currently providing online doctor’s visits in nine states, including Nevada and California, and contraceptives can be delivered in all 50 states.

To sign up for these services, click here.

