Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash involving a semi along I-80 in Verdi early Wednesday morning.
Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi
17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
Nevada Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover
The Canyons to bring 71 lots to The Biggest Little City
Reno City Council approves plan for housing project in Damonte Ranch
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

Latest News

In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
President Biden addresses one year since COVID-19 shutdown
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
Nevada Legislature
Nevada lawmakers mull banning ticket quotas for police