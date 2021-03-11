Badge on the Bus targets unsafe driving around Reno buses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department targeted drivers who illegally drove around Reginal Transportation Commission buses on Wednesday and gave 30 traffic tickets and 14 warnings.

The Badge on the Bus operation targeted passenger vehicles that drove aggressively around buses or whose drivers were distracted. Other violations were also targeted.

There will likely be more commercial vehicles on the road as the area grows, the police department said in a statement.

“The Reno Police would like to remind the public to leave more room around commercial vehicles and share the road,” police said in a statement. “If you cannot see the truck driver’s reflection in his or her side mirror, you are in the truck driver’s blind spot and they cannot see you. Please stay out of those blind spots so that you can avoid a potentially dangerous situation.”

Seven officers and one sergeant conducted the operation, which used money from the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program and the RTC.

More information on sharing the road: http:/?www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian .

