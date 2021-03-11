Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for two N.C. children believed to be abducted, headed to Ga.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old...
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued for two missing children believed to have been abducted in Iredell County, N.C.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon.

Easton G Redmon is a 4-year-old white male, approximately 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink/blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh R Redmon is a 2-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.

The children were last seen on Dobson Farm Road in Statesville and are believed to be traveling to Augusta, Ga.

Officials say allegedly, there is one abductor -- Amanda J Redmon, who is described as a 25-years-old white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots.

They are believed to be in a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified
A Gardnerville man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 50.
Gardnerville man killed in three-vehicle crash near Zephyr Cove
Antonio Loredo. Reno Police Department photo.
Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules

Latest News

A resident evacuates her home that is surrounded by debris and mud in Silverado Canyon, Calif.,...
Late-winter storm brings needed rain, snow to California
Silverado Canyon mudslide
Orange County Mudslide
Truckee Meadows Community College
TMCC designated as Voter Friendly Campus
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Interview Sheds Light on Mental Health Resources
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle interview sparks a welcome conversation