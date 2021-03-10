Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A broad, cold, trough of low pressure will bring snow overnight into Wednesday morning, tapering off to snow showers by evening into Thursday. Expect winter driving conditions at all elevations, especially Wednesday morning. Chilly weather will continue through Thursday, with a warming trend Friday through Sunday. Another system could bring colder weather and more snow early next week. Be prepared. -Jeff

