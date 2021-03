RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm will bring colder temperatures and create travel impacts across the Sierra and western Nevada as accumulating snows are expected through today. Chilly temperatures with scattered snow showers are expected through Thursday before drier and warmer weather returns Friday and Saturday. Another system is possible by Sunday or Monday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

