WCSD gives direction on 2021 diploma distribution

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) provided some direction to distribute diplomas safely and effectively this summer at its Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, big graduation ceremonies at Lawlor Events Center won’t happen. But this year, district leaders have more time to help plan modified celebrations for graduating seniors.

The board will look to hold smaller ceremonies at schools across the community. Each will be flexible and in line with Governor Steve Sisolak’s directives following social distancing to keep the safety and health of students, families, and school employees a top priority.

Trustees say how celebrations were held or the class of 2020 were quite effective and personal, with people decorating their vehicles, hearing Pomp and Circumstance play, and having the graduations streamed online for friends and family to watch from home.

“There’s only so much we can do based on the guidelines that we have by our state right now,” Dr. Angie Taylor, WCSD Board of Trustees President said, “The limitations we have are the limitations we have. The best idea in the world can only happen if it fits within these guardrails.”

The district laid out a timeline for each school to follow going forward:

WCSD Diploma Distribution Timeline 2021 (Washoe County School District)

Trustees hope that each school’s graduation ceremony will be unique to each school to provide a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience for all seniors in Washoe County.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.