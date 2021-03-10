Advertisement

WCSD gives direction on 2021 diploma distribution

WCSD Board of Trustees Meeting at Hug High School
WCSD Board of Trustees Meeting at Hug High School(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) provided some direction to distribute diplomas safely and effectively this summer at its Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, big graduation ceremonies at Lawlor Events Center won’t happen. But this year, district leaders have more time to help plan modified celebrations for graduating seniors.

The board will look to hold smaller ceremonies at schools across the community. Each will be flexible and in line with Governor Steve Sisolak’s directives following social distancing to keep the safety and health of students, families, and school employees a top priority.

Trustees say how celebrations were held or the class of 2020 were quite effective and personal, with people decorating their vehicles, hearing Pomp and Circumstance play, and having the graduations streamed online for friends and family to watch from home.

“There’s only so much we can do based on the guidelines that we have by our state right now,” Dr. Angie Taylor, WCSD Board of Trustees President said, “The limitations we have are the limitations we have. The best idea in the world can only happen if it fits within these guardrails.”

The district laid out a timeline for each school to follow going forward:

WCSD Diploma Distribution Timeline 2021
WCSD Diploma Distribution Timeline 2021(Washoe County School District)

Trustees hope that each school’s graduation ceremony will be unique to each school to provide a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience for all seniors in Washoe County.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
NHP posted this picture of the 3-car crash to twitter on Sunday evening.
Deadly crash forces closure of U.S.50 near Lake Tahoe
Thomas Block
Ohio mother finds missing son’s body in central Nevada
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified

Latest News

Dr. Nairizi treats a patient at United Pain Urgent Care in Reno.
United Pain Urgent Care
Dr. Nairizi meets with a patient at United Pain Urgent Care.
New Reno urgent care first of its kind, focuses on treating pain
Washoe County schools delayed Wednesday
Palomino Valley Pet Rescue purchased this van, but it needs repairs and upgrades before it can...
Donations needed to get medical van for pets up and running