Advertisement

Washoe County schools delayed Wednesday

(KNOE)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced that schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Wednesday, March 10. A message was sent to families Tuesday night, citing low overnight temperatures and winter conditions as the reason for the delay.

According to the message, winter bus stops will be in effect and there will be no early release on Wednesday.

District officials say schools in Gerlach are excluded from the delay.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
NHP posted this picture of the 3-car crash to twitter on Sunday evening.
Deadly crash forces closure of U.S.50 near Lake Tahoe
Thomas Block
Ohio mother finds missing son’s body in central Nevada
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified

Latest News

Palomino Valley Pet Rescue purchased this van, but it needs repairs and upgrades before it can...
Donations needed to get medical van for pets up and running
“Big Squeeze” delayed by winter storms
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
High school basketball action
High school mascots and fight songs re-examined under AB 88