Washoe County schools delayed Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced that schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Wednesday, March 10. A message was sent to families Tuesday night, citing low overnight temperatures and winter conditions as the reason for the delay.

According to the message, winter bus stops will be in effect and there will be no early release on Wednesday.

District officials say schools in Gerlach are excluded from the delay.

