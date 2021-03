Semi slides over barrier on icy interstate in Verdi

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews responded to a crash early Wednesday morning on I-80 in Verdi where a semi had slid over a cement barrier along the interstate.

It was reported around 6:45 a.m. March 10, 2021.

According to NDOT, the left lane of I-80 eastbound east of Exit 2 is closed. Drivers are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is reminding drivers to slow down in icy conditions.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.