Recovery bill has $4.5B for Nevada cities, counties, schools

Recovery graphic
Recovery graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The $1.9 trillion economic recovery package approved by Congress includes about $4.5 billion for Nevada, with funds for the state, counties, cities, schools and transportation.

The \Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state government will get $2.9 billion,

Clark County is expected to see $439 million and the city of Las Vegas was allocated $130 million. Clark County schools are expected to get about $835 million. Congressional approval on Wednesday came with Democrats in support and Republicans united in opposition.

President Joe Biden pushed for the coronavirus recovery bill and is expected to quickly sign it.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

