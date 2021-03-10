Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
NHP posted this picture of the 3-car crash to twitter on Sunday evening.
Deadly crash forces closure of U.S.50 near Lake Tahoe
Thomas Block
Ohio mother finds missing son’s body in central Nevada
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified

Latest News

This photo provided by the Hanford Police Department shows Chelsea Becker on Nov. 6, 2019....
Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth
Washoe County schools delayed Wednesday
Palomino Valley Pet Rescue purchased this van, but it needs repairs and upgrades before it can...
Donations needed to get medical van for pets up and running
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol