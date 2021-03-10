Pandemic’s impact on Nevada resorts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New figures from the hotel casino industry show just how hard the pandemic has hit the state.

According to a report from the Nevada Resort Association total revenue--gaming and non-gaming--was down 25 percent in fiscal year 2020. Gross gaming revenue and industry specific taxes dropped by a similar amount.

Those figures tracked business through June of 2020 so they included only four months of the pandemic. That means it’s likely the true figures since then are even worse.

In December total employment in the leisure and hospitality sector had dropped to 300,700. That’s 2010 levels.

In spite of those numbers, association president Virginia Valentine saw reason for optimism, citing increased vaccination rates and predicting a growing pent-up demand for business and tourism travel to Nevada.

That’s a key to recovery. Statewide visitation declined 24.6 percent in fiscal 2020.

