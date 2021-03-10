Northern Nevada’s Ronald McDonald House open with revamped interior

RENO, Nev. (RMHCNN) - Thanks to the generosity of many construction companies, local foundations, and incredibly kind community supporters Ronald McDonald House Charities® Northern Nevada (RMHC® Northern Nevada) has completed the remodel of the existing 12 bedrooms including furniture and fixtures, added a 13th bedroom, updated all bathrooms and the playroom, and new flooring throughout the House.

“It now lends to rest and relaxation,” said Rikki Ricker, executive director of RMHNCC. “Whereas before it may have felt like staying a family friend’s house, now it feels like you’re staying in a hotel.”

RMHC® Northern Nevada welcomed the first families into our newly renovated House last week. The safety of the families is the top priority at RMHCNN so stays do have stipulations to maintain the health of all who board here.

