No 4th of July fireworks in Incline Village/Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second year in a row, the 4th of July fireworks celebration in Incline Village/Crystal Bay has been canceled.

According to the Visitors Bureau, the decision was made in response to the ongoing pandemic and heightened summer visitation concerns.

“The COVID-19 impacts on the health and safety of our visitors and residents alike continue to create uncertainty in the planning and execution of this traditional event,” said Andy Chapman, President and CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “With our experience of high visitation in the Tahoe Basin last summer, the Coalition thought it prudent to take a step back to look at the event’s effect on our region as a whole.”

“Along with the other members of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Firework Coalition, we support suspending the 2021 Fourth of July fireworks display,” said Michael Murphy, general manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “Guided by our purpose - to care for people so they can be their best - the safety and security of our guests, colleagues, and community is always a priority. While we understand this decision may be met with disappointment, we look forward to resuming this time-honored tradition and celebration in 2022.”

The Visitors Bureau said there is still a chance that smaller community-oriented events will take place to celebrate the holiday for the community and visitors.

