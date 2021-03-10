Advertisement

New Reno urgent care first of its kind, focuses on treating pain

Dr. Nairizi meets with a patient at United Pain Urgent Care.
Dr. Nairizi meets with a patient at United Pain Urgent Care.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever dealt with a painful injury, then you know that prescription drugs are often used as a solution. But what if you could treat the problem without taking medication?

Dr. Ali Nairizi is an interventional pain specialist who has experience treating all kinds of discomfort. In February, he opened the first urgent care for pain in the country in Reno off of S. McCarran Blvd.

“We treat the pain by using the nerve blocks around that nerve, around the area that has been injured, to help the patient to not take any opioids. That makes us unique and different from any other places that typically a patient’s been in the United States,” Nairizi said.

By using alternative treatment methods, Dr. Nairizi hopes he can help more people avoid opioids, like Mary Mahn. She’s a nurse who moved here from Los Angeles and was looking for a drug-free option to treat her pain.

“When I looked this up, when I saw it, I just thought ‘thank you God’ because drugs only mask things and I needed something that would take care of it,” added Mahn.

Then there’s people like Twyla Sperka who’s been dealing with back issues for a long time and recently visited United Pain Urgent Care for an acute injury.

“I’m grateful that I was able to be seen quickly and have people with concern take my issue seriously and get me prompt relief,” said Sperka. “As opposed to going to regular urgent care, this is definitely a better strategy for getting pain relief quickly.”

Dr. Nairizi says having another option can help people avoid long wait times at other medical facilities and get them the relief they’re looking for.

United Pain Urgent Care is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for walk-ins and appointments. You can find more information on their website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 395 in Washoe County, Nev. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
NHP posted this picture of the 3-car crash to twitter on Sunday evening.
Deadly crash forces closure of U.S.50 near Lake Tahoe
Thomas Block
Ohio mother finds missing son’s body in central Nevada
In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the state's COVID-19...
Nevada governor bets on safety as states lift virus rules
Patrol car flashes lights
Body found on Mt. Rose identified

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 38 new cases, 146 recoveries
UNR has launched the Alpha Fund campaign to help support the nutrition and performance program...
Fund created to support nutrition of female student-athletes at UNR
For Dr. Lorrel Toft, Associate Professor of Cardiology at the University of Nevada, these are...
UNR Med Professor contributes to report on “Creating an Anti-racist Cardiovascular Community”
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 21 new cases, 56 recoveries