New Reno urgent care first of its kind, focuses on treating pain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever dealt with a painful injury, then you know that prescription drugs are often used as a solution. But what if you could treat the problem without taking medication?

Dr. Ali Nairizi is an interventional pain specialist who has experience treating all kinds of discomfort. In February, he opened the first urgent care for pain in the country in Reno off of S. McCarran Blvd.

“We treat the pain by using the nerve blocks around that nerve, around the area that has been injured, to help the patient to not take any opioids. That makes us unique and different from any other places that typically a patient’s been in the United States,” Nairizi said.

By using alternative treatment methods, Dr. Nairizi hopes he can help more people avoid opioids, like Mary Mahn. She’s a nurse who moved here from Los Angeles and was looking for a drug-free option to treat her pain.

“When I looked this up, when I saw it, I just thought ‘thank you God’ because drugs only mask things and I needed something that would take care of it,” added Mahn.

Then there’s people like Twyla Sperka who’s been dealing with back issues for a long time and recently visited United Pain Urgent Care for an acute injury.

“I’m grateful that I was able to be seen quickly and have people with concern take my issue seriously and get me prompt relief,” said Sperka. “As opposed to going to regular urgent care, this is definitely a better strategy for getting pain relief quickly.”

Dr. Nairizi says having another option can help people avoid long wait times at other medical facilities and get them the relief they’re looking for.

United Pain Urgent Care is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for walk-ins and appointments. You can find more information on their website.

