In-person learning for Carson 7th & 8th graders resumes March 23

Carson City School District logo
Carson City School District logo(Carson City School District)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - In-person learning is expanding for middle school students in Carson City.

Starting Tuesday, March 23, in-person learning will be available four days a week for 7th and 8th graders. Mondays will remain remote learning days for all students.

Those students who are not comfortable returning to in-person can choose to move to full-remote learning for the rest of the year.

Students, both full-remote and in-seat, will check in with their homeroom teachers electronically and work independently throughout the school day. The wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing between students is still expected.

The district previously announced a return to four-days-per-week, in-person learning for 3rd to 6th grade students Jan. 19, 2021 and all Pre-K to 2nd graders Oct. 20, 2020.

Bus capacity increased to 66% occupancy. Athletic equipment such as balls will also be permissible during recess at elementary school levels beginning March 23.

The school board also decided that all Carson High School (CHS) students in grades ninth through twelfth will remain in their assigned cohort groups and will continue to receive instruction via the hybrid-blended learning model through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Pioneer High School, the district’s alternative high school, has been fully operational, four-days-per-week since January 19, 2021. And CHS previously invited more than 200 remote learning students, who were struggling academically, back to in-person learning within the hybrid model at the beginning of the second semester, also on January 19, 2021.

The school board also noted that special considerations should be made for student athletes who may miss their on in-person class on days where they are scheduled to attend a sporting event. In certain strenuous circumstances, accommodations may warrant a need to modify hybrid schedules to best meet the needs of students with conflicting school commitments.

For more information regarding hybrid learning models and schedules or full-remote learning, the district said parents and families should contact their child’s individual school.

