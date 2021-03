RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has capped a gas leak that forced evacuations in the area of Thoma Street and Wilkinson Avenue.

Reno Fire says it appears a backhoe broke the 2″ natural gas main.

There were some evacuations in the area, but nearby Libby Booth Elementary School on Stewart Street was not affected due to the wind direction.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.