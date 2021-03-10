Gardnerville man killed in three-vehicle crash near Zephyr Cove

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on US-50 near Zephyr Cove.

It happened around 5 p.m. March 7, 2021.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a Subaru Impreza was heading eastbound in the right lane on U.S. 50 approaching a Toyota Tacoma pickup which was heading eastbound in the left lane. The driver of the Subaru entered the left lane and hit the right rear of the Tacoma.

Investigators said both vehicles overturned into the westbound lanes. The Tacoma landed on the hood of a Toyota Corolla in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Tacoma, 52-year-old Rafael Cortez, was declared dead at the scene.

