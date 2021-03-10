Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

