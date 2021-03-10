Advertisement

Apply to be a 2021 KOLOCares Pillar Partner

KOLOCares
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time again! Apply now to be a 2021 KOLOCares Pillar Partner.

Through the KOLOCares program, non-profit Pillar Partner organizations will be featured on KOLO 8 News Now, highlighted through special spotlights, and partnered with a KOLO 8 anchor. We have highlighted several local non-profits over the years both online, and on-air.

You can always find which non-profits we are currently featuring, as well as stories and updates about our Pillar Partners right here on the KOLOCares website.

The goal is to help the non-profit organizations meet their specific needs, enhancing the quality of life in our community.

Click here to apply >> https://bit.ly/3vcXOcl

And good luck!

