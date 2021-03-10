Four sentenced in connection with southeast Reno gang shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that four people have been sentenced in connection with a February 2020 shooting near Miguel Ribera Park in southeast Reno. Investigators say the shooting resulted from a fight between rival gang members, during which three people were shot. Everyone’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department and the Regional Gang Unit determined over 16 rounds were fired during the exchange and arrested four suspects, including two minors. A fifth suspect, Antonio Martin Loredo, age 19 from Reno, was arrested last September.

Loredo was charged with one count of Fight or Challenge to Fight and one count of Battery with Use of a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. He later pled guilty and was sentenced last Wednesday to a maximum term of 14 years in prison by District Court Judge Barry Breslow. Loredo must serve a minimum of five years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

Adrian Xavier Matthew Leyva, age 19 from Reno, was convicted on one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and sentenced last November to 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after a minimum of 4 years has been served.

Luis Gerardo Gutierrez-Carbajal, age 18 from Reno, was not armed during the shooting and was shot in the face. He was charged as an adult and convicted on one count of Affray (misdemeanor) and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Kelvin Brian Torres, age 22 from Reno, was also unarmed and suffered a gunshot wound on his lower backside during the shooting. He was convicted on one count of Fight or Challenge to Fight (gross misdemeanor) and sentenced last September to 364 days in Jail (suspended), 12-month probation term.

At the sentencings for Loredo and Leyva, Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sage argued that the underlying gang motivations, the injuries suffered by multiple victims, and the extreme danger posed to the community by this event warranted the lengthy sentences despite the young age of these men. She further argued the Court has a responsibility to send a message to young men who engage in gang related violence that their actions will be taken seriously.

