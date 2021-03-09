Vail Resorts extending season at Heavenly, Northstar & Kirkwood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Vail Resorts has announced that it is extending the season at Heavenly Mountain, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts by one week.

Kirkwood is now set to close for the season on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Heavenly and Northstar will close on April 18, 2021.

The resort operator says terrain offerings are subject to change at any time due to conditions.

