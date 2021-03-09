Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A storm system will swing through the region over the next few days. Expect breezy to windy weather at times, with Sierra snow and valley snow showers. The best chance at heavy snow will come Tuesday night into Wednesday, diminishing by Wednesday night. Valleys may see some light accumulations for the Wednesday morning commute. A slow warming trend will follow through the weekend. Another system and temperature drop are likely early next week. -Jeff