Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A storm system will swing through the region over the next few days. Expect breezy to windy weather at times, with Sierra snow and valley snow showers. The best chance at heavy snow will come Tuesday night into Wednesday, diminishing by Wednesday night. Valleys may see some light accumulations for the Wednesday morning commute. A slow warming trend will follow through the weekend. Another system and temperature drop are likely early next week. -Jeff

