Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter drops to ‘moderate’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter has dropped to the yellow or “moderate level.”

During a virtual meeting with reporters Tuesday, officials said things are looking really good on the data front.

Test positivity and new daily cases are going down. Our hospital capacity is also improving.

Those same experts though warn, we still need to be vigilant and continue to take precautions like wearing a mask and limiting gathering sizes.

Two weeks ago we were still in the orange or “high risk level”.

