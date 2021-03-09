The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Construction Resumes

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to resume work on phase one of the Sun Valley Boulevard Project on Monday, March 1, 2021. Construction was temporarily postponed in late 2020 due to cold weather temperatures. While a majority of the work on the project is complete, the RTC will be finishing the segment of Sun Valley Boulevard between Staci Way and 7th Avenue, including pavement reconstruction and work on the Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Avenue intersection.

At the Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Avenue intersection, the RTC plans to upgrade the traffic signal, extend the northbound auxiliary merging lane, add a right turn lane southbound to westbound and add a left turn lane eastbound to northbound.

Drivers can anticipate lane closures and detours during paving and the construction process, which is anticipated to be complete by June 2021, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to follow the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit within residential areas, and use caution in and around the construction zone for everyone’s safety.

About the Sun Valley Boulevard Project:

The project will increase safety in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users. Phase one of the project includes improvements on Sun Valley Boulevard from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway, including:

* Two new pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacon crossings at Quartz Lane and Middle Fork Drive

* Dedicated left-turn lane from northbound Sun Valley Boulevard to Staci Way

* Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

* New sidewalks and bike lanes

* Drainage improvements

* New pavement

* An upgraded traffic signal at Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Avenue and a reconfiguration of the intersection to improve safety

* Aesthetic improvements

Project maps are available here.

Phase one of this project represents an approximate $8-million investment in our community funded with local fuel-tax revenue.

To learn more about the project and get construction updates, please visit sunvalleyblvd.org.