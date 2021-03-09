Search on for woman who stole shoes from Famous Footwear

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing from Famous Footwear.

The alleged theft happened March 5, 2021.

The sheriff’s office said the woman hid several pairs of sandals in her purse and left the store without paying.

The woman is described as white and was last seen wearing a mask, a black vest, black pants, and a gray shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 21SO06189.

