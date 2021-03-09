RTC extends Virginia St. RAPID line to Lawlor Events Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sound of the wind was a lot louder than the noise level of the electric buses pulling out of the new Lawlor Station on Monday.

“Today is the culmination of the Virginia Line,” said Reno City Councilwoman and RTC Chair Neoma Jardon. “It connects UNR to downtown, midtown, and beyond.”

Councilwoman Jardon was on hand for RTC’s announcement that the last stop on the new Virginia street rapid extension has been completed.

“Now you can easily pop on and off the Virginia line and enjoy what our downtown and midtown have to offer,” she added.

The new line runs from Meadowood Mall to Lawlor Events Center, and as Congressman Mark Amodei noted, has been huge for midtown as a destination.

“Before it was a place you had to go through to get somewhere. Now it’s a destination. So it’s great,” he remarked.

The Virginia Line is the second all electric bus line in Reno, following the Lincoln Line on E. Fourth St.

Amy Cummings of RTC says the hope is to eventually extend both of them, with the Lincoln Line eventually going down W. Fourth St., and the Virginia Line to Mount Rose Highway.

