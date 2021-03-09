Advertisement

RTC extends Virginia St. RAPID line to Lawlor Events Center

All electric bus line line runs from Meadowood to Lawlor
An electric bus pulls into the new Lawlor station on Virginia St. and 15th St.
An electric bus pulls into the new Lawlor station on Virginia St. and 15th St.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sound of the wind was a lot louder than the noise level of the electric buses pulling out of the new Lawlor Station on Monday.

“Today is the culmination of the Virginia Line,” said Reno City Councilwoman and RTC Chair Neoma Jardon.  “It connects UNR to downtown, midtown, and beyond.”

Councilwoman Jardon was on hand for RTC’s announcement that the last stop on the new Virginia street rapid extension has been completed.

“Now you can easily pop on and off the Virginia line and enjoy what our downtown and midtown have to offer,” she added.

The new line runs from Meadowood Mall to Lawlor Events Center, and as Congressman Mark Amodei noted, has been huge for midtown as a destination.

“Before it was a place you had to go through to get somewhere. Now it’s a destination. So it’s great,” he remarked.

The Virginia Line is the second all electric bus line in Reno, following the Lincoln Line on E. Fourth St.

Amy Cummings of RTC says the hope is to eventually extend both of them, with the Lincoln Line eventually going down W. Fourth St., and the Virginia Line to Mount Rose Highway.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP posted this picture of the 3-car crash to twitter on Sunday evening.
Deadly crash forces closure of U.S.50 near Lake Tahoe
Thomas Block
Ohio mother finds missing son’s body in central Nevada
Patrol car flashes lights
Hiker finds dead person on Mount Rose
Celine Dion performs at The a Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, August, 27th, 2015, in...
Sisolak adjusts distance rules, Las Vegas shows to return
A head on crash resulted in the closure of State Route 431 on Saturday
Mt. Rose Highway reopens after crash

Latest News

Madison is available for adoption through the Washoe County HSA.
Have a Heart: Meet Madison
The University of Nevada, Reno is planning to return to primarily in-person instruction and...
UNR prepares for in-person instruction for fall 2021
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 83 new cases, 257 recoveries
Washoe County sheriff's deputies 'brave the shave' to help fight childhood cancer.
WCSO ‘Braves the Shave’ to fight childhood cancer