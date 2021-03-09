Reno teen brings heightened awareness to “Period Poverty”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On most weekends your average 16-year-old girl would be hanging out with friends, perhaps on a cell phone, or worrying about her driver’s license test.

But Samantha Glover is not your average 16-year-old.

This past Sunday morning you would find her collecting menstrual products for low-income or homeless women.

“I really strongly believe that no one should be missing school, work or any other needs that they need to do throughout the week because of their menstrual cycle,” says Glover. Called “Period Poverty’ Glover said she discovered the problem while researching an argumentative essay for English class. She says it was something that fascinated and compelled her to do something more.

“Despite the fact that we made 400 period packages yesterday, and each period package contains enough product for one month’s menstrual cycle,” says Glover. “So even though we just covered people for 400 cycles I don’t think we have barely touched the surface in Reno. If you look at the statistics that one in three women can’t afford menstrual products since the beginning of the pandemic that is one in three women just in Reno,” she says.

Glover says the stigma surrounding menstruation along with a misunderstanding has perhaps placed the problem of period poverty into the shadows for years. But the inability to pay for products can begin as early as the teen years and carry on in adulthood.

She says toilet paper is provided free in public restrooms as well as added to safety net programs like food banks and nutrition programs. Why not feminine hygiene products?

Glover says she has two assemblywomen in Carson City who have said they would sponsor her bill. The assembly bill doesn’t have a number yet, but among other conditions, it could require high schools and middle schools to offer free feminine hygiene products in their bathrooms. Educational projects on women’s health issues could also be part of the assembly bill.

For more information redequity.org

