NV health leaders respond to new CDC guidance for vaccinated people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New freedoms for those lucky enough to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Monday, March 8, 2021, for the 30 million Americans who have received the shot.

“Today I think we’ve begun to describe what a world looks like where we move beyond COVID-19,” Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Adviser for the COVID-19 Response said.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can spend time with each other in private settings without wearing masks or social distancing.

“People who are two weeks after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director said.

The agency says those who received the shot can also visit with unvaccinated people indoors from one other household without face coverings or staying six feet apart.

Dr. Walensky added, “As long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease.”

The CDC states that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or get tested if they come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Governor Steve Sisolak and other state health leaders are aware of these new guidelines and say they’re doing the best they can to protect all Nevadans from this virus.

“At this time, Nevadans should continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, and crowded public spaces,” Candice McDaniel with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said.

Caleb Cage, the Nevada COVID-19 Response Director added, “The governor, on February 14th, released his rollout plan and as a part of that rollout plan, the mask order remains in effect.”

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) also sent KOLO 8 a statement in response to the CDC’s announcement:

“We agree with the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance for gatherings when all people in the gathering are fully vaccinated. It’s important to remember that only 10 percent of Washoe County residents have been fully vaccinated so far and we’re still waiting for more vaccines to dispense to the community. In the meantime, we urge people to take precautions when interacting with those outside their own household and wear masks and continue to socially distance.”

When asked why CDC is still recommending people avoid travel, Dr. Walensky said the data shows a connection between increased travel and a surge in new COVID cases.

State officials urge everyone to consider taking advantage of getting the vaccine to help save lives and get through this pandemic.

To find out when you can be vaccinated, check out your county’s plan here or call 1-800-401-0946. For more information and resources regarding the vaccine in Nevada, click here.

