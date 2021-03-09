Nevada cheer reflects on successful season during pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada cheerleaders were there through it all to boost morale during games when crowds couldn’t.

Nevada head cheer coach Kim Anastassatos said it’s all about keeping the spirit alive.

“I have to tell you, signs are huge! Spirit is huge and we can still yell under our masks,” said Anastassatos

With the pandemic impacting many sports across the nation, cheerleading is no different.

Nevada Cheer reflects on season during pandemic (KOLO)

Nevada Cheer is one of the few cheer teams pulling off a successful year, cheering at every game...as many cheer teams across the mountain west scaled back.

K-La Duncan is a senior cheerleader.

“We had no idea if we’d be able to cheer or not and there are a lot of other cheer teams in the mountain west that haven’t gotten a season at all,” explained Duncan. “So, our coach always told us to have the mindset of I don’t have to do this, I get to do this. So we always carry that mindset with us, and we’re grateful for every single second we got on this team, on this court, on the field.”

Following safety protocols, the girls and equally spaced out in the stands. This also means eliminating contact with one another, so no tumbling or stunting routines.

Addison Box is also a senior cheerleader.

“We have to be that much more careful because we are spending so much time with each other and we are representing the school,” said Box. “Obviously no one wants to miss out on their last season.”

With limited fans in arena, keeping the energy up for the team and themselves was just as important.

“It’s been a different year,” added Coach Anastassatos. “I’m so proud of them for still loving their university, still loving their community, still loving athletics and it’s just going to make us a stronger program in the future.”

For now tryouts and clinics will be held virtually.

Coach Anastassatos said she is hopeful the team will be back out on the field together by summer.

