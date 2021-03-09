Advertisement

Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

By KTRK Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:04 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - As Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate, the husband of a mother of five, who is fighting for her life from COVID-19, is encouraging everyone not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks.

Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a medically induced coma, fighting for her life due to COVID-19.

“It breaks my heart when the doctor says there’s nothing else they can do,” said her husband, Armando Gallardo. “She’s not done. There’s no way. We’re not giving up.”

Armando Gallardo says the family took the virus seriously, but their 9-year-old daughter caught it anyway, showing symptoms one day at school. From there, every member of the family of seven got sick, even the youngest, who was just 11 days old.

“She developed a really high fever, didn’t want to eat, was sleeping a lot. We became so worried. We didn’t think she was going to make it at all,” Armando Gallardo said.

But as her husband and kids got better, Victoria Gallardo’s condition worsened.

“She has no health issues, no underlying health issues at all. She went into the ICU and has been in critical condition,” Armando Gallardo said.

Doctors say there’s not much else they can do for Victoria Gallardo, so her husband posted an emotional video on Facebook, asking anyone in the medical field who could help to reach out.

“Do I just sit here and wait? I sit here and wait for my wife to die? I don’t know what to do,” he said in the video.

Armando Gallardo is also encouraging everyone not to let their guards down because the coronavirus is still taking its toll.

“It’s hard to view your loved one like that, so I suggest people continue to wear masks,” he said.

