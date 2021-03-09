Fund created to support nutrition of female student-athletes at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada athletics department has launched the Alpha Fund campaign to help support the nutrition and performance program specifically for women student-athletes.

A meal distribution plan started in early 2021 with female student-athletes receiving NCAA-allowed incidental meals at breakfast up to three days per week.

The initial goal of the program is $100,000 but the annual cost to meet the nutritional needs of women’s athletics programs at Nevada is around $200,000 annually, which would provide one full meal using fresh ingredients each day for the 200+ women student-athletes, via both campus dining options or local community restaurant delivery.

Prior to the launch of the program, nutritional benefits were often limited to post-practice nutritional smoothies and handled on a team-by-team level because of the challenges of differing practice and competition times.

The Alpha Fund is the creation of University President Brian Sandoval and has raised nearly $30,000 so far. Donations to the program can be made directly online by clicking here.

For any questions regarding donations to the Alpha Fund, or if you would like to make a multi-year commitment, contact Craig Fink, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development, at cfink@unr.edu or (775) 682-6977.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.