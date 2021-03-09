20-vehicle crash closes southbound U.S. 395 in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Southbound U.S. 395 was closed early Tuesday morning after a crash involving about 20 vehicles. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. between Golden Valley Drive and Panther Drive.

NHP said one woman suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. No other serious injuries were reported. An NHP vehicle was it, but the trooper was not inside and was not hurt.

Investigators said slick road conditions were likely a factor in the crash.

There is no estimate for when the road may reopen.

