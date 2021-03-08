WCSO ‘Braves the Shave’ to fight childhood cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office shaved their heads Monday in a show of support for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

This is the eighth year in a row that members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have taken part in ‘Shave for the Brave’ which raises money to support childhood cancer research.

As of Monday, the sheriff’s office “Green for Gold” team has raised more than $8,900 toward a $100,000 goal.

The sheriff’s office also participates to honor some of the family members at the sheriff’s office. Children like Mason Wortham who battled cancer and is now cancer free, and Logan Smith who continues to battle cancer.

Anyone who would like to support the Green for Gold team may do so by clicking here.

For more information about the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation visit: nvchildrenscancer.org.

