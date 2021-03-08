Advertisement

US 50 closed in Glenbrook area for fatal crash

A Nevada Department of Transportation camera shows traffic backed up for a fatal crash on U.S....
A Nevada Department of Transportation camera shows traffic backed up for a fatal crash on U.S. 50 in the Glenbrook area.(NDOT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol reports there is a fatal accident on U.S. 50 in the Glenbrook area of Lake Tahoe.

U.S. 50 is blocked in both directions, the NHP said. They ask drivers to use alternative routes as they expect the highway will be blocked for a long time.

It was a three-vehicle crash at about 5:11 p.m., NHP said. One person died at the scene. Air ambulance took another person to the hospital and a third victim was taken by ground ambulance.

The NHP suspects an impaired driver was involved.

