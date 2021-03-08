Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Active weather pattern begins Monday with widespread windy conditions and a return of Sierra snow. Through the work week we’ll see periods of snow and winds with cooler temperatures. Monday afternoon will bring peak wind gusts of 30-50 mph with stronger gusts in wind prone locations. Snow will start in northeast California Monday night and spread across the Sierra by Tuesday. Snow may also reach western Nevada valley locations with an inch or two mainly in foothill areas. If you plan on traveling over the Sierra, prepare for travel disruptions and winter driving conditions through Wednesday.

