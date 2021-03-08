Local business owner optimistic to open new Sparks Marina restaurant amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local business owner is set to open a new restaurant at the Sparks Marina. COVID-19 has hit many industries hard especially restaurants and bars, but Tom Turner said he’s optimistic about his newest venture.

Turner started planning Sparks Water Bar before the pandemic hit. He said construction briefly slowed down at first, but has been moving steadily. The new 15,000 sq. ft. restaurant will overlook the marina and mountains with both indoor and outdoor seating.

“We have a large outside dining capacity so people are outside. Really the science hasn’t proven to be that restaurants are a big problem or outside dining, so we are looking forward to be accepted pretty well as we open,” said Turner

Nevada is expected to operate at 50% capacity next week and Turner hopes his fifth restaurant will succeed. Turner said even if there wasn’t a pandemic, he wouldn’t open full throttle off the bat. “The 50% is all we would operate really at that point just because we got to go slow and make sure we do things right.”

He continued, “The worst thing you can do as a restaurant is open fully, make a lot of mistakes, and upset people and we don’t want to do that.”

Turner owns four restaurants in Tahoe and Truckee including Gar Woods Grill & Pier, Caliente, Bar of America, and Riva Grill.

Sparks Water Bar is set to open May 1st, that’s also when Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to turn mitigation management over to local governments.

