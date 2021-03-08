Advertisement

Community asked to weigh in on ‘The Canyons’ housing development

In this Feb. 10, 2021 photo, the Reno City Council discusses 'The Canyons' housing development...
In this Feb. 10, 2021 photo, the Reno City Council discusses 'The Canyons' housing development proposed for South Reno.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:09 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to weigh in on a proposed housing development near Damonte Ranch High School.

The Canyons is a 71-home development on 80 acres near the Damonte “D”.

You can learn more about the project and ask questions during a virtual town hall Monday evening Mar. 8. The conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The Reno City Council will consider the project during it’s regular meeting on Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

To see the agenda, click here.

To register for Monday night’s Zoom discussion, click here.

Watch past Reno City Council discussions on the proposed project below:

