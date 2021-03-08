Community asked to weigh in on ‘The Canyons’ housing development

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to weigh in on a proposed housing development near Damonte Ranch High School.

The Canyons is a 71-home development on 80 acres near the Damonte “D”.

You can learn more about the project and ask questions during a virtual town hall Monday evening Mar. 8. The conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The Reno City Council will consider the project during it’s regular meeting on Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

