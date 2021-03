RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Breezy winds, average temperatures, and clear conditions are expected for the remainder of today as low pressure exits the region. After a quiet Sunday, a pattern change to more active weather is likely with cooler temperatures, breezy to gusty winds, and periodic chances for rain and snow for much of this coming week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.