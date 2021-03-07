Advertisement

One injured in Reno fire; two people displaced

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries after a fire Sunday at a Reno weekly rental motel, the Reno Fire Department said.

Seven fire apparatus responded to the fire in a single room at 1661 E. Sixth St. at about 12:22 p.m.

The fire was contained to a single unit. There was minor damage.

The fire displaced two people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol car flashes lights
Hiker finds dead person on Mount Rose
Celine Dion performs at The a Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, August, 27th, 2015, in...
Sisolak adjusts distance rules, Las Vegas shows to return
Fire at Joe Benignoo's Tree Service in Gardnerville.
Wind spreads flames into entire Gardnerville building
The scene of a crash on westbound Interstate 80 near McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Westbound I-80 reopens in Sparks following injury crash
Thomas Block
Ohio mother searches for troubled son in Central Nevada; car found

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 122 recoveries, 36 new cases
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada reports 230 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
Carson City Comma Coffee
Carson City Named Best City to Visit During Pandemic
Moviegoers sitting in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13...
Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open