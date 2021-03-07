One injured in Reno fire; two people displaced
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries after a fire Sunday at a Reno weekly rental motel, the Reno Fire Department said.
Seven fire apparatus responded to the fire in a single room at 1661 E. Sixth St. at about 12:22 p.m.
The fire was contained to a single unit. There was minor damage.
The fire displaced two people.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
