One injured in Reno fire; two people displaced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries after a fire Sunday at a Reno weekly rental motel, the Reno Fire Department said.

Seven fire apparatus responded to the fire in a single room at 1661 E. Sixth St. at about 12:22 p.m.

The fire was contained to a single unit. There was minor damage.

The fire displaced two people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.