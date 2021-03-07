Hiker finds dead person on Mount Rose

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A hiker found a person unresponsive on Mount Rose on Saturday afternoon and the person was later declared to be dead.

The hiker found the body on the Tamarack Trailhead about a mile up the trail just before 3 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hiker tried to perform life-saving measures but the person did not respond.

There was no indication of the cause of death and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

