Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

Moviegoers sitting in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13...
Moviegoers sitting in a socially distant seating arrangement at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater on the first day of reopened theaters after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:29 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Theaters reopening in New York City this weekend did not set the box office on fire.

North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99.

“Chaos Walking,” meanwhile, debuted with $3.8 million. Approximately 80% of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity.

