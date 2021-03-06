Women’s History Month spotlight: Advocates to End Domestic Violence

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - After nearly 30 years, Advocates to End Domestic Violence (AEDV) in Carson City has a new home. Soon, the new walls will be the center of the life-saving work the nonprofit’s mostly women-led team provides for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“I like to think that we’re more than a bed and a hot meal,” Lisa Lee, Executive Director at AEDV said, “We’re going to, during that five months you’re with us, help you get back on your feet and move forward.”

It doesn’t matter your age, gender, race, or language, the organization is dedicated to helping those in need.

“I did make a difference, I got to do something that changed somebody’s life.”

AEDV offers a 24/7 crisis call and text line, a 51-bed shelter, support groups, court assistance, life skills, and parenting classes, and more, all at no expense.

Lee added, “A lot of them will say this got me restarted, this helped me. Being able to be somewhere for five months and break habits and start new ones and really have that opportunity to rethink which path your life is going on and how can I get off and have some help.”

The nonprofit actively works to break the pattern of violence in our community. Lee says the passion her team exudes for survivors is what gives them hope.

“If you are in need, we’ll help you with a restraining order so you can stay in your home, we’ll help with you the shelter, and if those are not subjects that you need, we will help you with support so you can get to that point and give you resources so you can rebuild your life,” Lee said.

You don’t have to live your life in fear or suffering. Staff says all you have to do is take the first step and make the call. The crisis call line is 775-883-7654 or you can text “AEDV” to 20121.

For more information regarding the programs and services offered with AEDV, click here. You can also support the organization by making a monetary donation.

The agency’s intervention and resource center is now located at 3640 Gordon Street.

