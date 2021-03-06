Advertisement

Wind spreads flames into entire Gardnerville building

By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Strong winds pushed a smoldering fire to fully engulf a building overnight in Gardnerville.

The East Fork Fire Protection District received a call about a fire at Joe Benigno’s Tree Service on Industrial Way at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

As crews got on scene, the fire breached the attic and winds pushed it into the rest of the building, according to Amy Ray, deputy fie chief and fire marshal for the East Fork Fire Protection District.

By the time the fire was out by about 6 a.m., the building was still standing but its contents were a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ray said. Power lines were not a factor.

The Carson City Fire Department and Tahoe-Douglas Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue sent firefighters to work in stations while the regularly stationed units fought the fire.

