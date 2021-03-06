Two pedestrians injured early Saturday in Bishop, Calif.

BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) -Two people were hit by a pickup truck early Saturday in the Bishop, Calif., area, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. on southbound U.S. 395 south of Pa Ha Lane.

Two pedestrians were on the inside lane of southbound U.S. 395 when they were hit by a 2001 Dodge pickup going south at about 30 mph to 35 mph. The CHP said the 43-year-old driver did not see the pedestrians.

The cause of the collision is being investigated and the driver did not appear to be under the influence, the CHP said.

A 21-year-old woman received major injuries and a 24-year-old woman had minor injuries. They were both taken to Northern Inyo Hospital.

